Turkish man doused his friend in acid as she slept – leaving her blind and with horrific burns because she spurned his romantic advances

A Turkish man allegedly doused his friend in acid as she slept, leaving her blind and with horrific burns, because she spurned his romantic advances, Your Content has learned.

Mehmet Yildiz, 30, allegedly attacked Yasemin Uzuncelebi, 42, in October 2021.

Yildiz allegedly poured chemicals onto Uzuncelebi, leaving her in intensive care.

Court heard today that Yildiz had allegedly planned the attack in Avcilar, Istanbul.

Prosecutors have called for Yildiz to face between 13 and 20 years behind bars,‘according to The SUN.

