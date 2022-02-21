Two men are shot dead after rival Mexican gangs opened fire at upmarket restaurant popular with tourists in Tulum

Two men have been shot dead and a third injured at a popular tourist restaurant in the latest act of violence to affect Mexico’s Caribbean coast, Your Content has learned.
Two men shot dead and a third injured at Art Beach restaurant in Mexico’s Tulum.
Attack believed to be linked to an ongoing feud between organised crime gangs.
Comes after two Canadians died of gunshot wounds near Cancun last month,‘according to The Daily Mail.
—
Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]