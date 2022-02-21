Monday, February 21, 2022
Monday, February 21, 2022
    Two men are shot dead after rival Mexican gangs opened fire at upmarket restaurant popular with tourists in Tulum
    By Your Content Staff
    Two men have been shot dead and a third injured at a popular tourist restaurant in the latest act of violence to affect Mexico’s Caribbean coast, Your Content has learned.

    Two men shot dead and a third injured at Art Beach restaurant in Mexico’s Tulum.

    Attack believed to be linked to an ongoing feud between organised crime gangs.

    Comes after two Canadians died of gunshot wounds near Cancun last month,‘according to The Daily Mail.

