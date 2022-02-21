Two men are shot dead after rival Mexican gangs opened fire at upmarket restaurant popular with tourists in Tulum

Two men have been shot dead and a third injured at a popular tourist restaurant in the latest act of violence to affect Mexico’s Caribbean coast, Your Content has learned.

Two men shot dead and a third injured at Art Beach restaurant in Mexico’s Tulum.

- Advertisement -

Attack believed to be linked to an ongoing feud between organised crime gangs.

Comes after two Canadians died of gunshot wounds near Cancun last month,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]