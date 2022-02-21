US reports to United Nations that Moscow has lists of Ukrainians ‘to be killed or sent to camps’ following a military occupation

Russia plans to carry out a host of human rights abuses – including targeted killings, kidnappings, torture and forced disappearances against ethnic minorities, gays and journalists after it invades Ukraine, according to a frantic letter penned to the UN Human Rights Commission, Your Content has learned.

Top US diplomat Bathsheba Nell Crocker warned the High Commission on Human Rights.

- Advertisement -

She told Commissioner Michelle Bachelet in an ‘early warning’ letter that the invasion would be a ‘human rights catastrophe’

Abuses have already been documented in Crimean which Russia invaded and annexed in 2014.

Croker wrote that LGBTQ persons, ethnic and religious minorities, as well as journalists will be targeted.

Russian is creating lists of names of Ukrainians that will be marked for assassination or forced disappearance.

- Advertisement -

Peaceful protests in Ukraine will be met with deadly force,‘according to CBS News.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]