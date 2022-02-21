Monday, February 21, 2022
Monday, February 21, 2022
More

    US reports to United Nations that Moscow has lists of Ukrainians ‘to be killed or sent to camps’ following a military occupation
    U

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Russia plans to carry out a host of human rights abuses – including targeted killings, kidnappings, torture and forced disappearances against ethnic minorities, gays and journalists after it invades Ukraine, according to a frantic letter penned to the UN Human Rights Commission, Your Content has learned.

    Top US diplomat Bathsheba Nell Crocker warned the High Commission on Human Rights.

    - Advertisement -

    She told Commissioner Michelle Bachelet in an ‘early warning’ letter that the invasion would be a ‘human rights catastrophe’

    Abuses have already been documented in Crimean which Russia invaded and annexed in 2014.

    Croker wrote that LGBTQ persons, ethnic and religious minorities, as well as journalists will be targeted.

    Russian is creating lists of names of Ukrainians that will be marked for assassination or forced disappearance.

    - Advertisement -

    Peaceful protests in Ukraine will be met with deadly force,‘according to CBS News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.