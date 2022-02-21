US troops are pictured in Poland as intelligence warns Putin will ‘crush’ Ukraine with two weeks of rocket attacks, street fighting and hunt for Zelensky supporters: Putin says negotiations with West are at a ‘dead end’

The White House says any Russia attack on Ukraine would be a ‘greater form of brutality’ than a typical war between two militaries and warns chances of diplomacy are diminishing ‘by the hour’, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday, Your Content has learned.

The White House warned of ‘brutality’ Russians will have on Ukrainians civilian and military if they invade.

Comes as the administration claims the chances of diplomacy are diminishing ‘hour by hour’

Russian President Vladimir Putin assembled his inner circle on Monday to discuss invading Ukraine.

‘We’ve been negotiating for eight years, we’ve reached a dead end,’ Putin said during the meeting.

Putin said he will decide today whether to recognize the republics within the 2014 borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which if recognized would mean war.

‘We believe that any military operation of the size, scope and magnitude of what we believe the Russians are planning will be extremely violent,’ National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

Added: ‘It will cost the lives of Ukrainians and Russians, civilians and military personnel alike… It will be a war waged by Russia on the Ukrainian people to repress them, to crush them, to harm them’

Russian troops have moved to within three miles of Ukraine border as Putin continues his military build-up.

New satellite images reveal convoys of Russian troops and tanks concealed in civilian areas and tree-lines of forests, along with the construction of new field hospitals amid fears invasion is imminent.

Russian battle plans call for ‘overwhelming fire’ that could kill ‘tens of thousands’ in opening days, US warns.

Comes despite hope for Biden-Putin summit, after high-level negotiations set to take place on Wednesday.

The Kremlin poured cold water on the possibility of talks, saying: ‘It’s premature to talk about any specific plans for organizing any kind of summits,‘according to The Daily Mail.

