Virginia man, 78, is swindled out of $600,000 by an online ‘love interest’ claiming to be 30-year-old widow: Lonely-hearts scams hit a record high in 2021

A 78-year-old Virginia man suffering from dementia who was looking for love on a dating app was scammed out of $600,000 after falling victim to a pair of online con artist, Your Content has learned.

A lonely 78-year-old man from Virginia thought he had fallen in love online with a 30-year-old widowed woman but he had actually fallen for a scam.

It saw him send vast amounts of cash to the ‘woman’ who claimed to have been arrested on several occasions and requiring bail money to be sent.

The man told the scammers he was depressed and that he was considering suicide but the scammers continued to coerce him into sending more money.

Linda Mbimadong, 29, and Richard Broni, 31, were sentenced to 36 months and 19 months in prison, respectively for their parts as ‘money mules’

The pair actually said to have played relatively minor roles in the scam.

Romance scams reached a record high in 2021, increasing by nearly 80 percent from 2020, according to a Federal Trade Commission report.

Victims in the past five years have lost more than $1.3 billion to such scams more than any other category of fraud the agency tracks,‘according to The Daily Mail.

