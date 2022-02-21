Monday, February 21, 2022
Monday, February 21, 2022
More

    Virginia school board chairwoman storms out of public meeting after parent exposes her hypocrisy by showing Facebook photos of her flouting mask mandate despite forcing kids to wear them in class
    V

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Montgomery County Virginia school board member stormed out of a public meeting after trying to silence a parent fed up with mask mandates because the parent showed Facebook photos of the board member violating mask rules, Your Content has learned.

    Montgomery County School board chair Susan Kass stormed out of the Feb. 15 meeting.

    - Advertisement -

    Parent Alecia Vaught called out the school board for not supporting a state law that rolls back mask mandates at Virginia public schools.

    Vaught held up her phone with Facebook photos of Kass congregating in a crowd with no mask.

    Kass called over a police officer to escort Vaught away and tried to cut short her speaking time.

    When other board members defended her right to speak, Kass got up and walked out.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘We’re coming for your seat,’ Vaught said; ‘You can have it’ Kass replied,‘according to FOX News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.