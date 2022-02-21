Virginia school board chairwoman storms out of public meeting after parent exposes her hypocrisy by showing Facebook photos of her flouting mask mandate despite forcing kids to wear them in class

A Montgomery County Virginia school board member stormed out of a public meeting after trying to silence a parent fed up with mask mandates because the parent showed Facebook photos of the board member violating mask rules, Your Content has learned.

Montgomery County School board chair Susan Kass stormed out of the Feb. 15 meeting.

Parent Alecia Vaught called out the school board for not supporting a state law that rolls back mask mandates at Virginia public schools.

Vaught held up her phone with Facebook photos of Kass congregating in a crowd with no mask.

Kass called over a police officer to escort Vaught away and tried to cut short her speaking time.

When other board members defended her right to speak, Kass got up and walked out.

‘We’re coming for your seat,’ Vaught said; ‘You can have it’ Kass replied,‘according to FOX News.

—

