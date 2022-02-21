Monday, February 21, 2022
Monday, February 21, 2022
More

    World No 1 Novak Djokovic finally returns to court at the Dubai Duty Free Championships in his first match for over two months after being deported before the Australian Open due to being unvaccinated
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Novak Djokovic has finally made his return to tennis since missing the Australian Open after being deported over his unvaccinated status for Covid-19, Your Content has learned.

    Novak Djokovic faces Italian wildcard Lorenzo Musetti in Dubai on Monday.

    - Advertisement -

    It is his first official match since December 3 after his Australian Open departure.

    The World No 1 player was deported by Australia due to being unvaccinated,‘according to FORBES.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.