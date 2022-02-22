16-year-old chess prodigy stuns world champion Magnus Carlsen

A 16-year-old chess prodigy who became the youngest international master at the age of 10 has beaten World Number 1 Magnus Carlsen in an online championship, Your Content has learned.

Indian teenage chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa beat Carlson.

- Advertisement -

He has won praise for his 39-move victory against the dominant World No. 1.

Carlsen, 31, appeared to blunder in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour event.

He later revealed that he was recovering from a Covid-19 infection,‘according to CBS News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]