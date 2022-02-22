Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers found guilty of federal hate crimes

The three men who murdered black Georgia jogger Ahmaud Arbery have been convicted of federal hate crimes after a jury decided they’d targeted their victim because of his race, Your Content has learned.

Travis and Gregory McMichael and William Roddy Bryan were convicted Tuesday of federal hate crimes.

It is the first federal hate crime conviction in Georgia, according to attorney Ben Crump.

It makes no difference to their sentences – the McMichaels were already serving life without parole – but it means they are convicted of killing Arbery because he was black.

The federal hate crime conviction means the men may be able to serve their time in federal prison instead of the less comfortable state penitentiary.

Ahmaud Arbery’s family fought that possibility – saying they ought to serve time in the leas comfortable place.

Ahmaud’s mother Wanda Cooper Jones said outside court she was grateful for the conviction but horrified the men were offered a deal in January,‘according to The Guardian.

