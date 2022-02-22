Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
More

    Arkansas man, 42, is arrested ‘after he struck and killed cyclist, threw corpse in back of his truck and drove him’: Was caught after victim’s LEG was found at scene
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An Arkansas man has been arrested for allegedly running over a cyclist with his pickup truck and then fled the scene with the victim’s body, Your Content has learned.

    The Fort Smith Police Department identified 42-year-old James Ray Jones as the suspect.

    - Advertisement -

    He has been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

    Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, an unidentified person reported to Fort Smith police that a human body part – a leg- was found.

    The body part and surveillance footage helped police in finding Jones at his home on Saturday with the body of the cyclist still to be in the bed of the pickup.

    Jones confessed in an interview that he had ‘panicked’ over the outcome of the incident,‘according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.