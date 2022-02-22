Arkansas man, 42, is arrested ‘after he struck and killed cyclist, threw corpse in back of his truck and drove him’: Was caught after victim’s LEG was found at scene

An Arkansas man has been arrested for allegedly running over a cyclist with his pickup truck and then fled the scene with the victim’s body, Your Content has learned.

The Fort Smith Police Department identified 42-year-old James Ray Jones as the suspect.

He has been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, an unidentified person reported to Fort Smith police that a human body part – a leg- was found.

The body part and surveillance footage helped police in finding Jones at his home on Saturday with the body of the cyclist still to be in the bed of the pickup.

Jones confessed in an interview that he had ‘panicked’ over the outcome of the incident,‘according to The New York Post.

