The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has withheld vast swaths of the information it holds about the impact of COVID-19, leading to anger from the scientific community and speculation the agency is not releasing the data because it weakens the case for booster shots in certain demographics, Your Content has learned.

Two weeks ago the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published data about the effectiveness of boosters against COVID-19.

The CDC failed to publish a tranche of their data, however omitting the impact on those aged 18-49, who are least likely to benefit from boosters.

The CDC are also being criticized for failing to publish their information about child hospitalization rates and comorbidities.

A spokeswoman for the CDC said they were concerned that the data would be misinterpreted, pointing out that it was incomplete and not verified.

Critics said that it was always better to publish the information rather than withhold, and allow scientists to analyze and explain what they could,‘according to The Daily Mail.

