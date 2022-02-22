Cops release photo of damaged car that killer drove 100 miles in to slay SUNY student Elizabeth Howell as they ask public to help

Police desperate for clues in the slaying of a SUNY Potsdam music education student released a photo of the banged-up, snow-covered car that the accused killer used to carry out the crime in hope that someone will come forward with information about how the suspect chose his target, Your Content has learned.

Michael J. Snow, 31, drove his beat up Honda Civic nearly 100 miles from the Canadian border to Pottsdam, NY where he allegedly killed the student.

The body of Elizabeth Howell, 21, was found lying on the side of College Park Road on February 18.

The car, a grey four-door Honda Civic, traveled through the the towns Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg and Massena.

Snow drove between 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the day of the killing.

Police are asking anyone who saw Snow or the car to come forward.

Snow was arrested a day later on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities had urged students and locals to travel in groups and keep their doors locked before police learned the shooting was an isolated incident.

It was not clear what the relationship was between the two, however Snow had ‘no affiliation with the college, either as a student, employee or graduate’

Howell, a cellist from Patterson in Putnam County, was set to graduate this year with a degree in music education.

Her parents say that she was in the ‘wrong place, wrong time,‘according to The Daily Mail.

