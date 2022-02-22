Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
    Family Reunion actress Jaida Benjamin, 27, is reported missing after being seen in Studio City three days age as celebrities appeal for help
    Actress Jaida Benjamin has been reported missing, having last been seen at the intersection of Tujunga Ave and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, California on Saturday, Your Content has learned.

    Her missing poster has been shared by her family – along with celebrities including Viola Davis, Brandy, Zoey Deutch and Porsha Williams.

    Benjamin has had roles in TV shows such as Family Reunion, Insecure and The Fosters along with numerous movie roles.

    Anyone with information on Benjamin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.

    For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to LACrimeStoppers.org,‘according to The Daily Mail.

