Tuesday, February 22, 2022
    Female World Cup official Paola Schietekat facing seven years in prison over rape claims
    A female World Cup official is facing a sentence of 100 lashes and seven years in jail for ‘extramarital sex’ after she reported being raped while working in Qatar, Your Content has learned.

    Paola Schietekat, 28, faces 100 lashes and seven years in jail for extramarital sex.

    Mexican woman charged after she reported being raped while working in Qatar.

    Lawyers told her she could possibly avoid a conviction by marrying her attacker.

    The man, a colleague, allegedly broke into her apartment, threatening to kill her.

    Schietekat, who has since left the Gulf state, was helping to organise World Cup,‘according to The Daily Mail.

