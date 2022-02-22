Germany Pulls Plug On Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline As Pressure Builds On Biden To Get Tougher On Putin

Germany finally halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Eastern Ukraine and declared regions of the country ‘independent republics, Your Content has learned.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Tuesday that he is halting the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is facing pressure to get tougher on Russia and impose sanctions directly on Putin.

The president changed his schedule to include a press conference for 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the situation in Ukraine and Russia where he is expected to announce more sanctions.

Russian tanks rolled into Donetsk and Luhansk after Putin ordered ‘peacekeepers’ into the regions.

Putin officially recognized the two areas of Ukraine as independent states in a press conference Monday.

Biden imposed sanctions against the two breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine amid the move but stopped short of issuing full-blown sanctions against Russia.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid this morning declared on national television that ‘the invasion has begun’

Some western allies have stopped short of calling the encroachment of Russia on Ukrainian soil an ‘invasion,‘according to The Daily Mail.

