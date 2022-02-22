Giving Gwyneth Paltrow a run for her money! Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s youngest daughter Michaela is selling ‘healing’ jewelry, ‘magic’ candles, and vulva paintings through her spiritually-focused Etsy shop

Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo has taken a cue from Gwyneth Paltrow with her spiritually focused online shop featuring ‘healing’ products almost all of which are currently sold out, Your Content has learned.

Michaela has reportedly sold at least $11,000 in merchandise through her Etsy store, MicLovesMe, since its launch in 2020.

The 24-year-old, who is Cuomo’s youngest daughter with his ex-wife Kerry Kennedy, has a total of 442 sales listed on the shop.

Sold-out items include $44 ‘candle magic’ kits, $33 resin rings, and ‘Divine Yoni Wall Art,’ which is a $77.77 acrylic vulva painting with sequins and glitter.

Michaela explained in the painting’s description that it was ‘priced at $77.77 because 7777 signifies wisdom, intuition, great intellect, and success’

The shop has an average review rating of five-out-of-five stars, and almost all of the items are sold out aside from a guided meditation and meditation art,‘according to The Daily Mail.

