Hunter Biden paramour Lunden Roberts testifies before grand jury

Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend told a grand jury she was instructed by the president’s son to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs and the two partied at lavish hotels from coast to coast while Hunter was in the throes of drug addiction, Your Content has learned.

Zoe Kestan, 28, gave evidence at a federal courthouse in Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware for several hours last Tuesday morning.

Details of grand jury testimony remain secret and the lingerie designer has not spoken publicly about the case.

Kestan was subpoenaed to give evidence in the DOJ’s secretive three-year probe into Hunter’s murky financial affairs and business with China.

Kestan spent months living in hotels with Biden in 2018 in New York and LA.

The pair were often seen at parties and art gallery openings together,‘according to The New York Post.

