Kyle Rittenhouse says he will sue Whoopi Goldberg and other ‘celebrities, politicians and athletes’ for calling him a murderer after he was acquitted of killing two men during Kenosha protest

Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse plans to take aim at the people and organizations who called him a ‘murderer’, a ‘white supremacist’ among other things in the run up to his trial and subsequent acquittal, Your Content has learned.

Kyle Rittenhouse has said he intends to take legal action against media outlets and ‘celebrities, politicians and athletes’ that have called him a ‘murderer’

Rittenhouse told Fox News he feels several organizations and people were misguided in their coverage of the Kenosha incident.

He said he was going to set up The Media Accountability Project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the’ lies that were told about him’

Claims he has plans to sue talk show host Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur both of whom continue to call him ‘a murderer’

NBA superstar LeBron James also accused Rittenhouse of pretending to cry after the teen broke down on the stand during his double murder trial.

President Biden tweeted how Rittenhouse was a ‘white supremacist’

Rittenhouse shot the men during during a street protest in Kenosha in 2020.

He killed Anthony Huber, Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

A jury last year acquitted him of multiple charges, including homicide,‘according to The Daily Mail.

