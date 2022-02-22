Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard is fined $40,000 and suspended for remaining five games of the regular season for slapping Wisconsin assistant coach and igniting a courtside brawl after Sunday’s loss

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for the remaining five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten Conference for slapping a Wisconsin assistant coach and igniting a brawl following Sunday’s loss in Madison, Your Content has learned.

The Big Ten Conference also suspended three players one game for the altercation following the Badgers’ 77-63 win on Sunday against the Wolverines.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 but was not suspended.

Howard, a former NBA player and the reigning AP men’s coach of the year, was upset after Gard called a timeout with 15 seconds left and his team leading by 15.

The altercation began in the postgame handshake line, when Gard grabbed Howard by the arm in an attempt to explain why he called the timeout.

Howard yelled ‘Don’t f***ing touch me!’ and put his right index finger in Gard’s face as the two began to argue. Both teams quickly began shoving each other.

After the two coaches were separated, Howard swung and struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft on the left side of the head with an open hand.

Howard first refused to apologize, but now has: ‘After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were’

Prior to playing 19 seasons in the NBA, Howard was a member of Michigan’s ‘Fab 5’ in the early 90s, which included other stars like Chris Webber and Jalen Rose,‘according to MarketWatch.

