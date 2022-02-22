Tuesday, February 22, 2022
    Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel, 27, died after attempting suicide by leaping off seven-story Miami condo, authorities say
    Cops investigating the mysterious death of Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel believe she tried to commit suicide by leaping off a Miami condo, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal, Your Content has learned.

    Zoe Sozo Bethel, 27, who represented the Cotton State in the 2021 pageant, died of head injuries.

    She was involved in an accident on February 10 and was taken to hospital.

    DailyMail.com can now reveal cops believe she tried to commit suicide by leaping off a Miami condo.

    The beauty queen was in a coma for more than a week after suffering brain injuries when she fell from a seven-story residential building.

    Her family announced she passed away on February 18.

    Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, 30, was found dead last month after jumping from a New York City skyscraper.

    Bethel was a staunch opponent of abortion and worked for several conservative media and non-profit groups, like Project Veritas, RBSN and Students for Life,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.