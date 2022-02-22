Cops investigating the mysterious death of Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel believe she tried to commit suicide by leaping off a Miami condo, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal, Your Content has learned.

Zoe Sozo Bethel, 27, who represented the Cotton State in the 2021 pageant, died of head injuries.

- Advertisement -

She was involved in an accident on February 10 and was taken to hospital.

DailyMail.com can now reveal cops believe she tried to commit suicide by leaping off a Miami condo.

The beauty queen was in a coma for more than a week after suffering brain injuries when she fell from a seven-story residential building.

Her family announced she passed away on February 18.

- Advertisement -

Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, 30, was found dead last month after jumping from a New York City skyscraper.

Bethel was a staunch opponent of abortion and worked for several conservative media and non-profit groups, like Project Veritas, RBSN and Students for Life,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]