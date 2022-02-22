More than 400 Family Dollar stores are shut down after FDA discovers a THOUSAND dead rodents at Arkansas distribution center: Video emerges of worker feeding one a Pringle

More than 400 Family Dollar stores have been closed after the FDA discovered at least a thousand dead rats and birds at a Arkansas distribution center after a whistleblower shared video of the infestation including one employee feeding the rodents, Your Content has learned.

FDA inspectors made that discovery after Robert Bradford, who worked at the West Memphis distribution center, sent video of the infestation to WREG.

More than 400 Family Dollar stores have since been temporarily closed.

Video taken shows rats fighting together on the warehouse floor, rodents scurrying up and down the aisles, and a dead rat that had been caught in a trap.

The infestation has been an issue going back to at least 2014, when a downtown Memphis Family Dollar store was shut down for smelling like ‘dead rats’

And in 2019, a health inspection report noted rodent droppings on store shelves at a Hickory Hill Family Dollar store, causing that location to close,‘according to The Daily Mail.

