Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
More

    Oil prices jump, nearing $100 a barrel, as Ukraine developments roil energy markets.
    O

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Oil has surged to its highest price since 2014 after Russia ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, adding to supply concerns that are pushing prices to near $100 a barrel, Your Content has learned.

    Oil surged to its highest since 2014 Tuesday, pushing prices near $100 a barrel.

    - Advertisement -

    It comes after Putin recognized the independence of two regions in Ukraine.

    Russia dispatched troops and armored vehicles to Eastern Ukraine late last night.

    US, UK and European allies are poised to announce new sanctions.

    But Russia is a major exporter of oil to the US, while roughly a third of Europe’s supply of gas comes from Russian pipelines,‘according to The New York Times.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.