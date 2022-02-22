Oil prices jump, nearing $100 a barrel, as Ukraine developments roil energy markets.

Oil has surged to its highest price since 2014 after Russia ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, adding to supply concerns that are pushing prices to near $100 a barrel, Your Content has learned.

It comes after Putin recognized the independence of two regions in Ukraine.

Russia dispatched troops and armored vehicles to Eastern Ukraine late last night.

US, UK and European allies are poised to announce new sanctions.

But Russia is a major exporter of oil to the US, while roughly a third of Europe’s supply of gas comes from Russian pipelines,‘according to The New York Times.

