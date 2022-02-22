Reward for return of missing Afghan refugee girl, 4, is raised to $250,000 two months after she vanished from a Texas playground

A $250,000 reward is now being offered for any information on a missing four-year-old Afghan refugee girl who vanished from a Texas playground in December, Your Content has learned.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio announced it is offering a $200,000 reward for any information that leads to the safe return of Lina Sardar Khil.

- Advertisement -

San Antonio CrimeStoppers said it had ‘a $50,000 reward for info resulting in the arrest of a suspect accused of any involvement in’ Lina’s disappearance.

An FBI search-and-response team is searching underwater areas looking for any sign of four-year-old Lina Sardar Khil.

Law enforcement have also been searching a field a few miles from the apartment complex where the girl disappeared.

San Antonio Police say they are following up on potential leads.

- Advertisement -

Lina has been missing since she disappeared from a playground in her apartment complex where she was left unsupervised on December 20,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]