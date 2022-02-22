Russian beauty left unable to close her EYES or smile after undergoing £3,000 plastic surgery

A Russian beauty queen has opened up about a plastic surgery nightmare which left her unable to close her eyes or even smile, Your Content has learned.

Yulia Tarasevich, 43, was runner-up in the Mrs Russia-International contest 2020.

But the beauty queen has been left ‘disfigured’ after several botched surgeries.

Tarasevich underwent a facelift, blepharoplasty and mini-liposuction.

But she was left unable to close her eyes or move her face after the procedures.

The beauty queen filed a criminal complaint against the two doctors involved.

The doctors meanwhile allege the complications arose from an undetected genetic defect,‘according to The Daily Mail.

