Tuesday, February 22, 2022
    Russian beauty left unable to close her EYES or smile after undergoing £3,000 plastic surgery
    A Russian beauty queen has opened up about a plastic surgery nightmare which left her unable to close her eyes or even smile, Your Content has learned.

    Yulia Tarasevich, 43, was runner-up in the Mrs Russia-International contest 2020.

    But the beauty queen has been left ‘disfigured’ after several botched surgeries.

    Tarasevich underwent a facelift, blepharoplasty and mini-liposuction.

    But she was left unable to close her eyes or move her face after the procedures.

    The beauty queen filed a criminal complaint against the two doctors involved.

    The doctors meanwhile allege the complications arose from an undetected genetic defect,‘according to The Daily Mail.

