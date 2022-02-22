Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
More

    Stunning Roman mosaic is discovered near the Shard featuring colourful flowers and geometric patterns – and is the largest of its kind found in London for more than 50 YEARS
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A stunning Roman mosaic featuring colourful flowers and geometric patterns has been discovered near the Shard, archaeologists have revealed, Your Content has learned.

    Archeologists reveal the Roman mosaic is ‘a stone’s throw away’ from The Shard.

    - Advertisement -

    Mosaic is thought to have been the floor of a Roman dining room, experts claim.

    The dining room might have been part of a Roman mansio an upmarket ‘motel,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.