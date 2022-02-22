Stunning Roman mosaic is discovered near the Shard featuring colourful flowers and geometric patterns – and is the largest of its kind found in London for more than 50 YEARS

A stunning Roman mosaic featuring colourful flowers and geometric patterns has been discovered near the Shard, archaeologists have revealed, Your Content has learned.

Archeologists reveal the Roman mosaic is ‘a stone’s throw away’ from The Shard.

Mosaic is thought to have been the floor of a Roman dining room, experts claim.

The dining room might have been part of a Roman mansio an upmarket ‘motel,‘according to The Daily Mail.

