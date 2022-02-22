Texas man, 20, armed with a shotgun and a rifle ‘shot dead his parents’ before giving himself up to police at the scene: He is charged with one count of capital murder

A Texas man has been arrested for fatally shooting his parents before surrendering to the police, Your Content has learned.

Michael V. Burger, 20, was taken into custody on Sunday for fatally shooting his parents, William ‘Bill’ Burger and Noreen Burger.

- Advertisement -

An officer with the San Antonio Police Department heard the gunshots at around 12.15pm and rushed over to the apartment building they were coming from.

He saw the two dead victims and Burger with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

The officer, who has not been named, reportedly told Burger to drop his weapon before firing his own service weapon.

He did not strike Burger, who was then arrested.

- Advertisement -

Burger is charged with one count of capital murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]