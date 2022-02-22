Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
More

    Texas man, 20, armed with a shotgun and a rifle ‘shot dead his parents’ before giving himself up to police at the scene: He is charged with one count of capital murder
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Texas man has been arrested for fatally shooting his parents before surrendering to the police, Your Content has learned.

    Michael V. Burger, 20, was taken into custody on Sunday for fatally shooting his parents, William ‘Bill’ Burger and Noreen Burger.

    - Advertisement -

    An officer with the San Antonio Police Department heard the gunshots at around 12.15pm and rushed over to the apartment building they were coming from.

    He saw the two dead victims and Burger with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

    The officer, who has not been named, reportedly told Burger to drop his weapon before firing his own service weapon.

    He did not strike Burger, who was then arrested.

    - Advertisement -

    Burger is charged with one count of capital murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.