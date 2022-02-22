Text chats between gloating Canadian cops after peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters were TRAMPLED by police horse including grandmother on mobility scooter and beaten up by officers

Police forces in Canada are coming under scrutiny for their excessive violence with peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa, as leaked text messages reveal a group of law enforcement officers allegedly celebrating the moment a grandmother was trampled by mounted police and video shows another man being beaten after he says he peacefully turned himself in, Your Content has learned.

Police forces in Canada are coming under scrutiny for their excessive violence with peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa.

Leaked messages from a police group chat showed cops gloating at the brutality.

The officers in the group chat were allegedly celebrating the moment a grandmother who uses a mobility scooter was trampled by mounted police.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has not yet verified the authenticity of the messages, but said they will investigate the texts.

Police made 196 arrests over the weekend, with 110 facing a variety of charges. They have also towed 115 vehicles connected to the protest.

Several video clips have shown peaceful protesters being beaten into submission, including one of a man who claims he was beaten after having peacefully turned himself in.

The approach has sparked fury at faux-liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,‘according to News Nation USA.

