Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
More

    The Queen, 95, cancels virtual engagements as mild Covid persists
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Queen has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today because still is ‘still experiencing mild cold like symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus , Buckingham Palace has said, Your Content has learned.

    Buckingham Palace revealed Queen has decided not to undertake planned virtual engagements today.

    - Advertisement -

    Royal aides say she still is ‘still experiencing mild cold like symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus.

    Queen, 95, will continue with ‘light duties’ such as dealing with official papers in Windsor Castle apartments.

    A telephone call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow is still scheduled in Queen’s diary as it stands,‘according to BBC News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.