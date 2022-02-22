The Queen has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today because still is ‘still experiencing mild cold like symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus , Buckingham Palace has said, Your Content has learned.

Royal aides say she still is ‘still experiencing mild cold like symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus.

Queen, 95, will continue with ‘light duties’ such as dealing with official papers in Windsor Castle apartments.

A telephone call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow is still scheduled in Queen’s diary as it stands,‘according to BBC News.

