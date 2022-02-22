Tuesday, February 22, 2022
    Utah father Father arrested after ordering son, 4, to shoot at officers in McDonald’s drive-thru, police say
    By Your Content Staff
    A four-year-old boy fired a gun at police officers on the instruction of his father following a dispute over his order at a McDonald’s drive-through, Your Content has learned.

    Sadaat Johnson, 27, allegedly instructed his four-year-old boy to fire a gun at police officers who were arresting him on February 21.

    Johnson had brandished gun at staff at McDonald’ in Midvale, Salt Lake City.

    Police were removing him from the car when they saw a gun pointed at them.

    An officer was able to swipe the gun to the side as the child opened fire at them.

    Johnson was inside the car with his son and three year old daughter, who were both taken into custody by state social workers,‘according to NBC News.

