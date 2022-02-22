Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
More

    Wendy Williams’ daytime show ending in June, Sherri Shepherd to take over slot
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Wendy Williams Show will end because of the 57-year-old host’s prolonged health-related absence and be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, the producer of both TV programs confirmed Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    The Wendy Williams show will be canceled in June it has been confirmed.

    - Advertisement -

    Producers cited Williams’ ongoing health battle as the reason for cancellation.

    Sherri Shepherd will replace Williams, 57, with her new show titled Sherri.

    Williams signed off at the end of Season 12 last July amid health concerns,‘according to USA Today.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.