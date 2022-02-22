Wendy Williams’ daytime show ending in June, Sherri Shepherd to take over slot

The Wendy Williams Show will end because of the 57-year-old host’s prolonged health-related absence and be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, the producer of both TV programs confirmed Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

The Wendy Williams show will be canceled in June it has been confirmed.

Producers cited Williams’ ongoing health battle as the reason for cancellation.

Sherri Shepherd will replace Williams, 57, with her new show titled Sherri.

Williams signed off at the end of Season 12 last July amid health concerns,‘according to USA Today.

