Tuesday, February 22, 2022
    Woman pilot becomes a hero in her native Kenya after millions watch footage of her landing a Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Heathrow during Storm Eunice
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A Kenyan pilot has soared to fame after she pulled off an incredible landing at Heathrow in 80mph crosswinds whipped up by Storm Eunice, Your Content has learned.

    Ruth Karauri, a Kenyan Airways pilot, pulled off an incredible landing on Friday.

    She expertly manoeuvred a Boeing 787 Dreamliner out of the sky at Heathrow.

    The pilot made the landing in 80mph crosswinds whipped up by Storm Eunice.

    Many other pilots were forced to abort their landing for multiple attempts.

    The feat garnered millions of views on YouTube and has earned her an outpouring of praise across social media,‘according to The Daily Mail.

