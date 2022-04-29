Friday, April 29, 2022
    Big Ben is BACK! Last remaining face of iconic Westminster clock now restored and is showing the correct time once more after its five-year long refurbishment
    The last remaining face of Big Ben has now been fully restored to its former glory and showing the correct time after its refurbishment, Your Content has learned.

    Over the past five years, the 96-metre tower and clockwork have undergone an enormous repair project.

    The bell at the world-famous London landmark was barely rung while the tower was covered in scaffolding.

    The last remaining face has now been fully restored to its former glory – and showing the correct time,‘according to The Daily Advent.

