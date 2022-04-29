Bronx man, 23, is FREED ‘despite being filmed punching helpless driver, 53, while wearing knuckle dusters and shattering man’s eye socket’ after his friends smashed their Lexus into victim’s car then stole it

A Bronx man has been freed on a misdemeanor charge despite allegedly being filmed beating a 53 year-old man while wearing knuckle-dusters after his friend’s poor driving saw them crash their Lexus into the victim’s car, Your Content has learned.

Miquiel Guerrero, 23, was released after being arrested on March 30 when he was filmed assaulting a 53-year-old he and his friends crashed into in the man.

After crashing, the group of six surrounded the vehicle, with one person standing on the roof while Guerrero violently punched the victim several times.

Police said he wrapped a metal object around his first as he punched the victim.

The victim fled the scene and two group members hopped into the Kia and drove off while three others stole an unoccupied Honda.

Guerrero charged with assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment as police look for the other five suspects.

The victim was treated for a fractured eye socket and cuts,‘according to The Daily Advent.

