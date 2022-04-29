Friday, April 29, 2022
    Elon Musk increases his selloff of Tesla shares to $8.5 BILLION ‘to help fund his $44B Twitter takeover’: Electric carmaker’s shares rise 6% as he vows not to sell more of his $143B stake
    Elon Musk sold off a total of $8.5 billion in Tesla shares in recent days, new regulatory filings on Friday showed, Your Content has learned.

    New filings on Friday showed Musk sold a total of $8.5B in Tesla stock this week.

    He is presumably raising cash to fund his $21 billion share of Tesla takeover.

    The rest of the $44 billion deal will be funded through various loans.

    After taxes and previous stock sales, Musk still seems to need about $10B cash.

    It’s a mystery where he will get the money, but he is reportedly seeking partners.

    Musk has told lenders that he plans to slash executive pay at Twitter.

    Texas rancher offered to donate 100 acres if Musk moves Twitter HQ there,‘according to The Daily Mail.

