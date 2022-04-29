Friday, April 29, 2022
    Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner is ‘hiding something’, says handwriting expert as he mounts letter-writing campaign protesting his ‘innocence’ in disappearance of British toddler 15 years ago
    By Your Content Staff
    Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner is ‘super-cool, unflappable, calm and collected’ but he’s ‘hiding something’, says a handwriting expert who has examined letters in which he protests his innocence, Your Content has learned.

    Christian Brueckner, 44, was officially designated as a suspect last week.

    Now, a handwriting expert has analysed letters he sent to try to clear his name.

    Tracey Trussell described his writing – in near perfect English – as ‘too perfect’

    Madeleine McCann vanished from the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in 2007,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

