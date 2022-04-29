Friday, April 29, 2022
Friday, April 29, 2022
More

    Murdered Lily Peters’ autopsy reveals 10-year-old was strangled and ‘suffered blunt force trauma’: Cousin, 14, is charged with her rape and murder and held on $1m cash bond
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Murdered 10-year-old Lily Peters died from blunt force trauma and was strangled, her autopsy showed, Your Content has learned.

    Murdered Lily Peters’ autopsy reveals she was strangled and ‘suffered blunt force trauma’ before she died.

    - Advertisement -

    Police arrested Carson Peters-Berger, 14, in connection with the murder of 10-year-old Lily.

    Her body was found in woodland close to a walking trail in Chippewa Falls, northeast of Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Monday morning.

    The fourth-grader had gone missing on Sunday night after being at her aunt’s house.

    Peters-Berger is now facing a possible life sentence after being charged with three counts over Lily’s death and held on a $1million cash bond.

    - Advertisement -

    In court, prosecutors said he planned to ‘rape and kill the victim from the get-go when he left the house with the victim to go down the trail,‘according to INDEPENDENT.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.