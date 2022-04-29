Friday, April 29, 2022
Friday, April 29, 2022
    Terrifying moment man attacks a nurse with SCISSORS and lunges at cops while handcuffed to hospital bed after he was arrested for stabbing a woman during a domestic dispute in NYC
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Newly released bodycam video shows the shocking moment a man attacked a nurse and lunged at cops with a pair of scissors while he was handcuffed to a hospital bed after being arrested for stabbing a woman during a domestic dispute in the Bronx, Your Content has learned.

    Luis Medina, 30, was taken into custody Saturday for allegedly stabbing a 41-year-old woman during a domestic dispute in The Bronx.

    Medina was taken to a Bronx hospital to be treated for minor injuries and handcuffed to a hospital bed.

    He was caught on bodycam video taking a pair of scissors and hitting a nurse.

    The nurse was not seriously inured and fled the room.

    Medina then attempted to lunge at a cop while handcuffed to the bed.

    He faces multiple assault charges and criminal possession of a weapon,‘according to The New York Post.

