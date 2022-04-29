Thousands of Iranians take to the streets vowing to destroy Israel and stage choreographed ‘death to America’ chants in annual march

Tehran paraded a new Khaibar Buster missile today to Iranians chanting ‘death to America’ and burning Israeli and US flags at a rally to mark Quds Day, Your Content has learned.
Iranians took to the streets for Quds Day in support of Palestinians today.
Supporters burned US and Israeli flags and chanted ‘Death to America’
Iran paraded their new missile today capable of striking US bases in Middle East,‘according to NewsFeed.
