Friday, April 29, 2022
Friday, April 29, 2022
More

    Trevor Reed is hospitalized but is in ‘high spirits’ and ‘flirting with nurses’ at top health clinic after he was freed by Russia in dramatic prisoner swap
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Trevor Reed has been hospitalized but is in ‘high spirits’ after his return to Texas on Thursday after being freed in a prisoner swap with Russia, Your Content has learned.

    Trevor Reed has been hospitalized after his return to the United States on Thursday following his release from Russian prison Wednesday.

    - Advertisement -

    Reed’s condition is unknown, but his family told Good Morning America on Friday that his spirits were high and that he was ‘flirting with nurses’

    Reed appeared emaciated and weak during Wednesday’s prisoner exchange. He had been hunger-striking his recent move to solitary confinement in prison.

    The former Marine had been imprisoned in Russia since 2019 after he was accused of assaulting a police officer. He has always denied the charges,‘according to CBS19.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.