A family affair! Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez enjoy dinner with his parents at Italian restaurant in New York City after day of shopping

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez rounded off their Sunday with a dinner at an exclusive New York City restaurant after an afternoon of shopping in SoHo, Your Content has learned.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez met his parents Miguel and Jacklyn.

- Advertisement -

They spent the evening at the popular celebrity hangout in New York, Emilio’s.

Earlier, the couple, who have been dating since 2019, were seen shopping,‘according to Times News Network.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]