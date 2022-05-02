Monday, May 2, 2022
Monday, May 2, 2022
More

    A family affair! Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez enjoy dinner with his parents at Italian restaurant in New York City after day of shopping
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez rounded off their Sunday with a dinner at an exclusive New York City restaurant after an afternoon of shopping in SoHo, Your Content has learned.

    Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez met his parents Miguel and Jacklyn.

    - Advertisement -

    They spent the evening at the popular celebrity hangout in New York, Emilio’s.

    Earlier, the couple, who have been dating since 2019, were seen shopping,‘according to Times News Network.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.