Monday, May 2, 2022
Monday, May 2, 2022
More

    Fired Philadelphia cop is charged with murder for shooting 12-year-old boy dead while he lay on the ground after he ‘fired gun into unmarked police car’
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Philadelphia cop has been charged with murder for shooting dead an unarmed 12-year-old boy after a chase last month that began when the boy fired his own gun into the officer’s unmarked car, Your Content has learned.

    Edsaul Mendoza has been charged with the murder of 12-year-old Thomas TJ Siderio.

    - Advertisement -

    Mendoza shot Siderio in the back on March 1 while chasing him in Philadelphia.

    He and other cops were working in plain clothes when they approached the boy in their car.

    Thomas was armed and shot into the officers unmarked vehicle before fleeing.

    Mendoza chased him, firing his gun a total of three times.

    - Advertisement -

    After the second shot, Siderio dropped his weapon and either fell or dropped to the ground.

    He was in a push-up position when Mendoza fired his gun for a third time.

    Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner says there is video of the incident that was shown to a grand jury and proves that Mendoza knew the boy wasn’t armed,‘according to FOX34.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.