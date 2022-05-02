Monday, May 2, 2022
Monday, May 2, 2022
More

    Huge explosion rocks arms factory deep inside Russia killing two: Polish tanks start arriving to bolster Ukraine’s frontline as Britain says a quarter of Putin’s army is now ‘combat ineffective’
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An explosion has struck an arms factory deep inside Russia, a senior Ukrainian official said – just the latest in a series of fires and blasts at military sites amid suspicion they are being orchestrated from Kyiv, Your Content has learned.

    Smoke seen billowing into the skies over city of Perm, deep inside Russia today.

    - Advertisement -

    Senior Ukrainian official said ‘powerful’ explosion had struck an arms factory in the city used to produce artillery rockets, killing two people.

    It is just the latest fire at Russian military site, thought to be orchestrated by Kyiv.

    Came as Polish tanks began arriving on the frontlines, while British intelligence said Putin’s army has now been reduced by a quarter,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.