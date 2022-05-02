Monday, May 2, 2022
    Man plunges to his death after leaping from Lower East Side balcony while carrying his two dogs and a cat: Only one pooch survived the fall
    By Your Content Staff
    A man in his 50s plunged to his death after jumping from his balcony on the 14th floor of his home in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood, Your Content has learned.

    The man, a dog and his cat were killed in the fall, while another dog was taken to a local animal hospital to be treated for broken legs.

    The unnamed 51-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at Beth Israel Hospital.

    The tragedy comes as New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $7.2 million for suicide hotlines,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    according to The Daily Advent.

