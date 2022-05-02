Putin is probably suffering from the early stages of Dementia and is now so paranoid ‘he can be compared to Stalin’ says former KGB agent

An ex-KGB agent who defected to the West has said members of Putin’s inner circle may be kept in the dark about his physical state, Your Content has learned.

Members of Putin’s inner circle are likely being kept in the dark over his deteriorating health, said an ex-KGB agent who defected to the West

Boris Karpichkov said Putin is becoming ‘obsessed by paranoid ideas’

Putin can be compared with Stalin who lived his last years in paranoia, he added

He believes the Russian president is suffering from Parkinson’s and dementia,‘according to The SUN.

