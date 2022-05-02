Monday, May 2, 2022
Monday, May 2, 2022
More

    Star college football player-turned-California cop, 24, is found dead of a fentanyl overdose at his San Jose home: His family says he was ‘heavily against’ illegal drugs
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A star college running back-turned-California cop died of a fentanyl overdose last month, the local coroner has revealed, Your Content has learned.

    De’Jon Packer, a 24-year-old rookie with the San Jose Police Department, was found unresponsive at his Milpitas home on March 13.

    - Advertisement -

    He was pronounced dead on the scene by his fellow officers and fire fighters.

    Santa Clara County Medical Examiner has now confirmed he died of ‘fentanyl toxicity’ from an overdose.

    His death remains under investigation by Milpitas police amid allegations that he had partied with other officers the night before.

    Packer is known for making the game winning touchdown in San Jose State University’s underdog victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2019,‘according to ABC7.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.