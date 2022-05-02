Monday, May 2, 2022
    ‘You name it, she spewed it.’ Johnny Depp’s security guard describes how angry Amber Heard blasted the actor as a ‘f**king deadbeat dad’ and ‘washed up’ and once struck him with ‘closed fist’ during an explosive fight at couple’s LA penthouse
    Johnny Depp’s security guard has recalled witnessing Amber Heard hurling insults at the actor and striking him with a ‘closed fist’ during an explosive altercation at the couple’s Los Angeles penthouse, Your Content has learned.

    The explosive defamation trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard has entered its fourth week, with the actress expected to take the stand as early as Monday.

    Depp’s security guard Travis McGivern was the first witness to testify, telling the court how he was forced to intervene as the couple’s arguments escalated and turned physical.

    McGivern said that while he typically tried not to listen in on the couple’s bickering, he often heard ‘lots of name-calling’ and ‘F-bombs’ directed at Depp by Heard.

    ‘I’ve heard Ms. Heard call him a f**king deadbeat dad – if I can say that. I apologize to the court,’ he said before continuing: ‘F**king washed up…a f**king c**t. You name it, she spewed it’

    He also described how Heard allegedly struck Depp ‘in the left side of his face’ with ‘a closed fist’ as he tried to remove the actor from their penthouse during a fight.

    Earlier on Monday Heard, 36, was reported to have fired her PR team ahead of this week’s proceedings after becoming increasingly frustrated with the negative press from the case.

    The trial – which began April 11 – has so far heard dramatic testimony from Depp, who claimed he was the victim of domestic abuse, as well as evidence from the actor’s agent, driver, bodyguard, and a psychologist.

    Depp, 58, is suing his ex-wife for $50million – claiming she defamed him and damaged his career in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Heard, who never named Depp in her piece, is counter-suing for $100million,‘according to The Daily Mail.

