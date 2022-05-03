Tuesday, May 3, 2022
More

    Anti-abortion activist is arrested after CLIMBING all 61 floors of the 1,070ft tall Salesforce Tower in San Francisco without a safety harness
    A

    An anti-abortion activist, who describes himself as the ‘pro-life Spiderman’, has been arrested for climbing the 1,070-foot tall Salesforce Tower in San Francisco without a safety rope or harness, Your Content has learned.

    Maison DesChamps, a pro-life activist, climbed up the tower’s 61 floors on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

    He was arrested by police two hours later, once he had reached the tower’s 1,070-foot tall roof – all without a safety rope.

    On his website, the climber labels himself as the ‘pro-life Spiderman’

    DesChamps climbed the building just a day after Roe vs Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court on Monday evening,‘according to New York Times Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

