Anti-abortion activist is arrested after CLIMBING all 61 floors of the 1,070ft tall Salesforce Tower in San Francisco without a safety harness

An anti-abortion activist, who describes himself as the ‘pro-life Spiderman’, has been arrested for climbing the 1,070-foot tall Salesforce Tower in San Francisco without a safety rope or harness, Your Content has learned.

Maison DesChamps, a pro-life activist, climbed up the tower’s 61 floors on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

He was arrested by police two hours later, once he had reached the tower’s 1,070-foot tall roof – all without a safety rope.

On his website, the climber labels himself as the ‘pro-life Spiderman’

DesChamps climbed the building just a day after Roe vs Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court on Monday evening,‘according to New York Times Post.

