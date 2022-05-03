California’s population SHRINKS again: Most populous US state falls by more than 100,000 for second year in a row to 39.2M due to low birth rate, a spike in deaths and a mass exodus

The population of California continues to shrink, as residents flee the state’s high cost of living and rising crime, Your Content has learned.

California’s population declined by 117,552 last year, the second straight decline.

Births and immigration failed to make up for higher deaths and a mass exodus.

A net 280,000 people left California to move to other states last year.

Critics point to high cost of living and displeasure with state’s Democrat leaders.

State officials blame a decline in international immigration during the pandemic,‘according to The Daily Mail.

