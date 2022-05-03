Chief Justice John Roberts launches investigation into REAL Roe v. Wade leak and insists it is NOT the Supreme Court’s final decision: Calls it an ‘egregious breach’ intended to ‘undermine our integrity’

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court would upend Roe v. Wade as he announced an investigation into the source of the ‘betrayal, Your Content has learned.

To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way,’ Roberts wrote.

Democratic socialists Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders have called for Roe v. Wade to be codified into law as protesters descended on the high court in Washington, DC.

Republicans like Senators Mike Lee, Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham are on a Senate subcommittee that will hold a hearing on ‘Transparency and Accountability for 21st Century Courts’ on Monday morning.

Senators Tom Cotton and Mitt Romney are demanding an investigation into the reported leak.

GOP Senator Josh Hawley is calling for whoever leaked the draft opinion to be disbarred.

Conservatives lauded news of a Supreme Court draft opinion set to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Dem governors vowed to protect abortion rights in their state while federal officials said they’d fight decision,‘according to NBC6.

