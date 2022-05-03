Lake Mead gives up its mob secrets: Body of 1980s Vegas murder victim is found in steel barrel on receding shoreline of lagoon – and cops expect to find MORE as water levels drop further

Police will ‘definitely not rule out’ the possibility that a skeletal body found in a metal barrel along Lake Mead’s receding shoreline on Sunday is the victim of a 1980s Las Vegas mob hit, Your Content has learned.

Las Vegas police say that the skeletal remains found in a barrel at the bottom of Lake Mead could be the victim of a 1980s Las Vegas mob murder.

- Advertisement -

Police said that the victim was clearly killed by homicide, and that items found in the barrel alongside the skeleton suggest the victim was killed in the 80s.

Police say that it could take years to identify the body, but that they would be combing through 80s missing persons reports and trying to extract DNA.

The remains were exposed as the water levels in Lake Mead have receded to their lowest in fifty years.

Cops say more bodies may surface as water drops,‘according to NewsFeed.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]